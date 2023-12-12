Is Kyle McCord the missing piece for the Cornhuskers?

Is Kyle McCord the missing piece of the Nebraska offense? According to one college analyst, McCord is just what the Huskers need. J.D. PicKell of On3 detailed the struggles at the quarterback position this season.

Nebraska did not have a quarterback last year between Heinrich Haarberg, Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy last year that had more touchdowns than interceptions thrown. Nebraska gave the ball away two and a half times a game, one of the worst in the county. Five games with one score losses.

Pickell went on to praise McCord’s play this season for the Buckeyes.

Kyle McCord, on the other hand, everything you want to say about him pushing the ball down the field, the dude is efficient. He threw 24 touchdowns and six interceptions and two of those came against one of the best defenses in the country.

The analyst went on to say that McCord’s style of play will have to adjust to the Cornhusker’s offensive scheme.

I think we should keep an eye on what maybe would be required to be successful at Nebraska. Because where I’m sitting, I don’t think Nebraska would bring Kyle McCord and throw the ball all over the yard. We’re going to go five wide and throw the ball down the field 40 times a game.

Pickell also believes that McCord’s style is just what Matt Rhule may be looking for in 2024.

Matt Rhule told us in the spring that he wants to be a team that runs the football, controls the game, wants blocks and want to tackle That’s who Nebraska was this past season, but you can’t play that style if you’re going to turn the ball over. Kyle McCord could be what the doctor ordered.

You can find social media reactions to the most recent Kyle McCord news below.

The Initial Statement

Kyle McCord's game manager style upset Ohio State fans but could be just what the doctor ordered if he lands at Nebraska Full thoughts: https://t.co/ax8ckejK0q pic.twitter.com/qCqxHXfJVq — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) December 11, 2023

A Prediction

2024 5 ⭐️ QB Kyle McCord (6-3, 215 lbs, NIL Value: $703K) has received an crystal ball prediction by Sean Callahan to the #Huskers (Via @On3sports) Powered by @BigCornEnergy🌽⚡ pic.twitter.com/RShIPBPreO — HuskerAI (@HuskerAI) December 11, 2023

Would a Runza Close the Deal?

If I'm Matt Rhule, I'm simply handing Kyle McCord a cheese Runza and the deal is done there. There's no time to waste, Matt. Give the man what he needs. pic.twitter.com/VVFvC2RTN1 — Mike 🌽 (@HuskerMike28) December 11, 2023

Will NIL play a big role?

He's in Lincoln!!!

Ohio State QB transfer Kyle McCord is officially in Nebraska for his visit Dominos are falling… pic.twitter.com/54M7Wl8wXe — Barstool ‘Skers (@BarstoolHusker) December 11, 2023

The Dominos Are Falling

BREAKING Ohio State QB Kyle McCord is confirmed to be in Nebraska at this moment, per recruiting analyst Greg Smith of @Rivals. This is happening as recruiting analyst Hayes Fawcett of @On3sports says “multiple portal QBs [are] coming off the board today.” pic.twitter.com/8djXKpEZs6 — Certified Husker Rumors (@HuskerRumors) December 11, 2023

Sam Leavitt to Arizona State

Things are looking pretty good in landing Kyle McCord 👀 https://t.co/EOqHyYoDxf — Zach Kremlacek (@kremlacek_zach) December 11, 2023

Ohio State Memories

Thank you Kyle McCord for everything. We will cheer for you wherever you go #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/qglTJG09jZ — THE Bunch of Nuts Podcast (@bunch_nuts) December 4, 2023

Syracuse Moving In?

#Rumor Syracuse is after Kyle McCord. Back off! We were first! #GBR pic.twitter.com/NPYwbDY53y — Huskers Talk | 𝙉𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙠𝙖 𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙨 (@TalkHuskers) December 11, 2023

Visit Confirmed

Just got confirmation from Kyle McCord's father that the Ohio State QB will visit Lincoln sometime this week. Buckeyes wideout Julian Fleming also set to visit Lincoln. — Steven Sipple (@steven_sipple) December 10, 2023

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire