Advertisement

Is Kyle McCord the missing piece for the Cornhuskers?

Evan Bredeson
·3 min read
1

Is Kyle McCord the missing piece of the Nebraska offense? According to one college analyst, McCord is just what the Huskers need. J.D. PicKell of On3 detailed the struggles at the quarterback position this season.

Nebraska did not have a quarterback last year between Heinrich Haarberg, Jeff Sims and Chubba Purdy last year that had more touchdowns than interceptions thrown. Nebraska gave the ball away two and a half times a game, one of the worst in the county. Five games with one score losses.

Pickell went on to praise McCord’s play this season for the Buckeyes.

Kyle McCord, on the other hand, everything you want to say about him pushing the ball down the field, the dude is efficient. He threw 24 touchdowns and six interceptions and two of those came against one of the best defenses in the country.

The analyst went on to say that McCord’s style of play will have to adjust to the Cornhusker’s offensive scheme.

I think we should keep an eye on what maybe would be required to be successful at Nebraska. Because where I’m sitting, I don’t think Nebraska would bring Kyle McCord and throw the ball all over the yard. We’re going to go five wide and throw the ball down the field 40 times a game.

Pickell also believes that McCord’s style is just what Matt Rhule may be looking for in 2024.

Matt Rhule told us in the spring that he wants to be a team that runs the football, controls the game, wants blocks and want to tackle That’s who Nebraska was this past season, but you can’t play that style if you’re going to turn the ball over. Kyle McCord could be what the doctor ordered.

You can find social media reactions to the most recent Kyle McCord news below.

The Initial Statement

A Prediction

Would a Runza Close the Deal?

Will NIL play a big role?

He's in Lincoln!!!

The Dominos Are Falling

Sam Leavitt to Arizona State

Ohio State Memories

Syracuse Moving In?

Visit Confirmed

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire