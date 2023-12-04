Kyle McCord enters transfer portal, which means Ohio State is targeting an elite QB

One of the really big questions at USC is whether Lincoln Riley needs to get a quarterback in the transfer portal. Miller Moss and Malachi Nelson will get some much-needed work in the Holiday Bowl against a good, tough Louisville defense, which will give Riley a chance to evaluate them heading into the 2024 season. However, can Riley afford to stand pat and think that either Moss or Nelson gives USC the very best chance to compete in 2024?

Something which has just happened at Ohio State on Monday morning should make it clear to Riley that he can’t meekly accept his current hand of cards.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord has entered the transfer portal. Buckeyes Wire had reported over the weekend that Ohio State was unsure who would play quarterback in the upcoming Cotton Bowl game against Missouri. McCord’s decision is part of that picture of ambiguity.

We can all put two and two together and conclude that Ryan Day seeks a quarterback upgrade in the transfer portal. If OSU is getting an upgrade, USC needs to keep pace since the Buckeyes are one of the Trojans’ two new — and central — obstacles in the Big Ten in 2024.

Lincoln Riley can’t waste any time. He needs to swing big and connect.

