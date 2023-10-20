Kyle McCord attended '18 OSU-PSU game as Penn St. recruit. He left it hoping to be Buckeye

Kyle McCord entered Beaver Stadium on Sept. 29, 2018, for the Ohio State-Penn State game as a Nittany Lions recruit.

He left it thinking he’d rather play for the Scarlet and Gray.

McCord’s story, along with the fact that Penn State quarterback Drew Allar grew up as a Buckeye fan in Medina, Ohio, presents an interesting subplot to Saturday’s showdown between No. 3 Ohio State and the No. 6 Nittany Lions.

McCord wasn't raised in Pennsylvania. He’s from Mount Laurel, New Jersey, about 20 miles from Philadelphia, where he attended St. Joseph’s Prep.

More: With showdown vs. Penn State on tap, here's what we learned from OSU's press conference

McCord’s dad, Derek, played at Rutgers, but Penn State has a lot of fans in New Jersey, and Kyle was among them.

“If you live in that Pennsylvania/New Jersey area, Penn State's the school that everybody dreams of going to,” McCord said.

Penn State had already offered McCord a scholarship when he attended the White Out game in 2018 against the Buckeyes.

“I went as a Penn State recruit,” McCord said. “I did not have an Ohio State offer.”

More: OSU running back Dallan Hayden's mom kind of named him after a Nickelodeon character

He watched as No. 3 Ohio State rallied from down 12 points in the fourth quarter, and Dwayne Haskins Jr. led the Buckeyes on a game-winning 96-yard drive for a 27-26 victory over No. 17 Penn State.

“One of the great drives in Ohio State history,” then-coach Urban Meyer said after the game.

It certainly got McCord’s attention. Haskins threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns.

“That was really one of Dwayne’s first big games,” he said. “Seeing how they used him in the offense, I was like, if Ohio State ever recruits me, that would definitely be something to consider, seeing the way they’re using Dwayne and throwing the ball.

“I remember talking to my dad, (saying) if Ohio State comes calling, I think it’s definitely a school to consider.”

He said until then, he didn’t really regard Ohio State as an ideal fit. Ohio State traditionally had more dual-threat quarterbacks like Terrelle Pryor and Braxton Miller instead of pocket passers like McCord.

When Ryan Day was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach after the 2018 season following Meyer's retirement, one of his first scholarship offers was to McCord.

“I was like, ‘Wow,” McCord said.

Three months later, he committed to Ohio State. McCord said Penn State was his second choice.

“When coach Day gave me the green light to commit, there was really no doubt this was the place to be, given his track record. But (Penn State) is a great school. They’ve got great talent at every single position. They’re well coached. I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Penn State.”

McCord served as C.J. Stroud’s backup the last two years before winning the starting job this season. Since throwing an interception in the second quarter of the opener against Indiana, McCord has gone 158 passes without one.

He has thrown for 11 touchdowns and 1,651 yards. In Ohio State’s other marquee game so far this year, McCord made several key completions to lead the Buckeyes to a last-second touchdown in its win over Notre Dame.

On Saturday comes a potentially bigger test against the program he once hoped to attend.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Why Ohio State's Kyle McCord chose Buckeyes over Penn State