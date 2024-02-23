Kyle Lowry talks Sixers debut, Tyrese Maxey, playing for Nick Nurse

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers suffered a 110-96 loss to the New York Knicks on Thursday as they got back at it following the All-Star break, but they also were able to see the debut of Kyle Lowry.

The Sixers brought Lowry on shortly after the deadline after he and the Charlotte Hornets agreed to a buyout. Lowry played 37 games for the Miami Heat to begin the season before he was sent to the Hornets. The two sides then agreed to a buyout clearing his way to sign with the Sixers.

In his debut on Thursday, he had 11 points, five assists, and four rebounds off the bench while shooting 5-for-7 from the floor. He had seven points in the second half after returning from a facial laceration he suffered in the second quarter. He returned with stitches on his forehead as the Philadelphia native made sure he was out there with his team.

Afterward, Lowry discussed his debut, his injury, the play of Tyrese Maxey, and playing for coach Nick Nurse again:

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire