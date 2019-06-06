Kyle Lowry shoved by Warriors fan while diving for loose ball

The beauty of basketball from a fan perspective is the opportunity to be so close to the action.

If you have the money (and that’s a big ‘if’ once the NBA postseason rolls around), you can be mere feet from the sport’s best players as they compete on the hardwood. There’s a risk to the proximity to the spectacle, though, and we were reminded of that during Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night.

Chasing down a loose ball early in the fourth quarter, Toronto’s Kyle Lowry crashed into a couple of fans sitting courtside.

Here's the fan that gave Kyle Lowry a bit of a push that had Lowry frustrated pic.twitter.com/A41HCGdMAY — Board Man Gets Paid (@cjzero) June 6, 2019

The 33-year-old point guard made plenty of contact with a man in the front row and a woman in the second. While it appeared that everyone was alright, the two that absorbed Lowry’s charge weren’t the ones that had the biggest reaction to the situation.

Have a look at that video once again.

Moments after the two fans take the hit, the man to their right in the blue shirt gives Lowry a shove despite the fact he wasn’t involved in the incident whatsoever. As a result, the fan was ejected from the game.

Fan that pushed Kyle Lowry got ejected pic.twitter.com/TfNAccmhKa — 🇨🇦Kid Presentable🏀 (@DFSBBallGuy) June 6, 2019

Lowry revealed a little more about what went down while chatting to the media following Toronto’s 123-109 victory to grab a 2-1 advantage in the series.

“There’s no place for that,” he said. “You know, he had no reason to touch me. He had no reason to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me. There’s no place for people like that in our league and, you know, hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game.”

