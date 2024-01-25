Would Kyle Lowry make sense as a buyout candidate signing for the Chicago Bulls?

Would former Miami Heat and now Charlotte Hornets veteran point guard Kyle Lowry make sense as a buyout candidate signing for the Chicago Bulls? To Bulls veteran DeMar DeRozan, the first thing on his mind when he heard his friend had been dealt was to reach out. “For me, it flips to being there for him more so as a friend. Basketball kind of goes out the window,” said DeRozan via NBC Sports Chicago’s KC Johnson.

“Even last night, I just texted him before I went to sleep and asked him how he was feeling mentally,” added the Chicago wing. “That’s all I care about first.”

Still, when pressed on his potential fit with Chicago, DeRozan didn’t hesitate to answer. “Kyle would fit anywhere where I’m at,” he replied with a smile.

Would he put some pressure on the front office if it were a possibility? “If it was asked of me, whether from him if that was something he wanted to do (or management), for sure,” he clarified.

“Why not? That’s one of my closest friends, one of the smartest players I’ve played with since I have been in the league.”

There have been plenty of worse moves to keep a potential free agent happy.

