Kyle Lowry says he doesn’t plan to ever discuss DeMar DeRozan trade with Raptors president Masai Ujiri

Kyle Lowry was reportedly dodging calls and texts from Raptors president Masai Ujiri due to unhappiness over DeMar DeRozan getting traded.

But that was before the season. Now that Toronto is an NBA-best 18-4, has winning cured the divide between Lowry and Ujiri?

Michael Lee of The Athletic:

Lowry hasn’t spoken with Ujiri about the move, nor does he plan to ever discuss it with him. “It’s no point now,” Lowry said. “He did it. He made his decision. That’s his choice. All I can do is go hoop. Take that however you want.”

“Everything happens for a reason and that’s just how you have to look at things. Only time you really ask why is when you’re sick or someone passes away,” Lowry said. “For me, it’s about winning championships. And if this is the situation that helps me win a championship, then I’m happy to be here.”

The Raptors have a better chance of winning a championship with Kawhi Leonard, acquired from the Spurs in the DeRozan trade. Leonard is an elite player who has proven he can excel deep into the playoffs.

And Lowry has stuck with this line of thinking for a while now: He plays, and Ujiri manages the roster. They should each stick to their own jobs.

Lowry is doing his excellently. He has been even better than Leonard this season. It’d be nice if Lowry opened dialogue with Ujiri, but it’s hard to question Lowry’s approach given the results.