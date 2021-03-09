Kyle Lowry Has Reportedly Been 'Telling Everybody' He's Getting Traded

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Nino Gheciu
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Image via Getty/Mike Ehrmann

Here’s some news sure to crush any Toronto Raptors fan’s heart: Kyle Lowry reportedly expects to be traded this season, and has not been shy in telling people about it.

The Ringer’s Ryen Russillo joined the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, where he said that the Raptors’ point guard has been telling people he believes his departure from the franchise is imminent.

“Lowry has been telling everybody for over a month that he is getting traded, which is interesting that he’s already like, ‘Yeah, I’m out of here,’” Russillo said. “So I don’t know if that’s him saying it, I don’t know if that’s some understanding that he has with the front office. I don’t know that part of it, but whenever you ask about Lowry, it’s, ‘Well, he thinks he’s leaving.’ I think they should trade him, by the way.”

Rumours about a Lowry trade have been circulating for the last couple weeks. There was a report by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey saying Lowry would like to be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by the point guard’s agent Mark Bartelstein quickly shutting it down. “That’s just not true,” Bartelstein said on SiriusXM NBA Radio with Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson. “The communication’s great (between Lowry and the Raptors)… his focus is on playing for the Raptors and winning and helping his teammates and doing great things the rest of the season.”

But rumblings aside, the facts remain: Lowry is 34 years old and in the final year of his contract, and Fred VanVleet is poised to be the point guard of the Raptors’ future. It does make sense for the Raptors to try getting something for Lowry instead of seeing him depart with zero return. And there are undoubtedly teams interested in acquiring the guard in hopes of making a deep playoff run.

Nevertheless, it would hurt to see the greatest Toronto Raptor of all time depart. Especially considering how great he’s been playing this season—he’s averaging 18.0 points, 7.0 assists, and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 40.3 percent from deep.

The Raptors are currently sitting at eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-19 record, and the NBA trade deadline is less than a few weeks away, on March 25.

If these rumours about Lowry telling everyone he’s leaving us are true, I don’t wanna know.

Related Articles

More Complex

Sign up for the Complex Newsletter for breaking news, events, and unique stories.

Follow Complex on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok

Recommended Stories

  • Rumor: Andre Drummond could join Lakers if he gets Cavaliers buyout

    The Cavaliers want to trade Andre Drummond.

  • Warriors reportedly interested in trade for Rockets guard Victor Oladipo

    According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, the Warriors are among teams interested in pursuing a trade with the Rockets for two-time All-Star guard Victor Oladipo. Oladipo’s contract expires after this season, so the slumping Rockets are widely expected to consider trades for him leading up to March 25 deadline . Rather than risk him leaving for no compensation in offseason free agency. Houston (11-23) enters the second half of the NBA’s 2020-21 regular season on a 13-game losing streak, which has dramatically reduced their chances at making a playoff push this season.

  • James Harden says Blake Griffin must 'want to win' if he's joining the Nets

    After the All-Star game, Nets James Harden addresses the news that the team has signed Blake Griffin. Plus, Kyrie Irving talks about how special it was to have three Brooklyn guys in the All-Star game.

  • Rapper Rick Ross buys former Miami Heat star’s South Florida home with $3.5M in cash

    Basketball star Amar’e Stoudemire listed his home in February.

  • Report: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie wants Jalen Hurts to start season without a QB competition

    Lurie is reportedly all in on finding out what he has in Hurts regardless of what his football people think.

  • Celtics deal for Plumlee, Ellington in Athletic analyst’s proposed trade

    Wherein we counter-offer a more modest proposal.

  • Chris Paul Wore a Custom Jacket Representing All 107 HBCUs During NBA All-Star Weekend

    The NBA star has been a longtime public supporter of HBCUs. Earlier this year, he and Stephen A. Smith released the documentary 'Why Not Us.'

  • Anti-Asian Tweets From 2011 Surface After Teen Vogue Hires New Editor-in-Chief

    Editor's Note: This article has been updated with an apology from Alexi McCammond addressed to the Teen Vogue staff. Alexi McCammond, who was most recently a reporter for Axios, will take on the editorial role from March 24, according to publisher Condé Nast. “Alexi has the powerful curiosity and confidence that embodies the best of our next generation of leaders,” Anna Wintour, global editorial director of Vogue and chief content officer of Condé Nast, said in a news release on Thursday.

  • Retiring Republicans could clear the path for GOP troublemakers to join the Senate ranks

    Sen. Roy Blunt's retirement highlights the twin challenge facing Senate Republicans: finding good replacement candidates and avoiding a pathway for potential troublemakers to join their ranks.Why it matters: While the midterm elections are supposed to be a boon to the party out of power, the recent run of retirements — which may not be over — is upending that assumption for the GOP in 2022.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.People with sharp rhetoric and outlandish style who see themselves as Trumpian figures — similar to Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert in the House — may be attracted to the Republican Senate races.And there's no question Donald Trump will want a say in each of the resulting primaries. The question: is the GOP more (Josh) Hawley than Blunt?Between the lines: As last weekend's drawn-out fight over President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package showed, every vote matters — especially in a 50-50 Senate.Not one Republican voted in favor of the bill. And the entire measure could have been derailed by just one defecting Democrat. Between the lines: The departing Republicans also pose an internal problem for Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as he tries to retain control of his Senate caucus.It's hard to replace serious, smart and productive team players like Blunt, of Missouri, as well as Sens. Rob Portman of Ohio, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina.All five are fixtures in Republican politics, know how to get things done and aren't afraid to play ball with Democrats to achieve their aims.Pending retirement also frees these members to make riskier decisions without fear of political consequence — something Portman and Toomey showed when they voted to impeach former President Trump in January.What to watch: Several other Republicans are also considering retiring in 2022. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who, at 87 years old, is the second-oldest sitting senator. He's been deliberating for months about whether to seek reelection. One source close to Grassley told Axios he feels increased pressure to hang on for another term, given so many others have dropped out.Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who pledged in 2016 not to seek a third term. President Biden carried Wisconsin by less than a percentage point, making the state one of the tightest battlegrounds for 2022 and 2024. The bottom line: McConnell has said the midterm elections will come down to one thing: electability.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Report: Russell Wilson trade clarity could come in Seattle 'by next week'

    We've got a timeline folks!

  • Blake Griffin explains why he chose to play for Nets: 'I wanted to be on a team that was contending'

    Blake Griffin is officially a Net, and while his introductory news conference is still TBA since the NBA is in the midst of the All-Star break, he still got to answer a few questions Monday about joining his new team.

  • MLB lefty Cormier, pitched in 1988, '08 Olympics, dies at 53

    Rheal Cormier, the durable left-hander who spent 16 seasons in the majors and remarkably pitched in the Olympics before and after his time in the big leagues, died Monday. The Philadelphia Phillies said Cormier died of cancer at his home in New Brunswick, Canada. Cormier owned a neat nook in Phillies history: He was the winning pitcher in the final game that Philadelphia won at Veterans Stadium in 2003, and also was the winner in the first game the Phils won after moving into Citizens Bank Park in 2004.

  • Bill Simmons approves of idea of Celtics trading for Kings' Harrison Barnes

    In a long and ranging discussion, Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo play arm chair GM with Kings roster.

  • Blake Shelton tries to win over 'Voice' contestant with Gwen Stefani wedding and pregnancy jokes: 'She's delivering twins right now!'

    Blake was so eager to recruit Pia Renee that he may have inadvertently started rumors about upcoming his wedding date and Gwen’s Season 20 whereabouts.

  • Texas C Charli Collier declares for WNBA draft, projected No. 1 to Wings as late father always said

    Collier's late father always said she was No. 1. She leaves Texas with a career-high better than Kevin Durant.

  • NBA said nobody tested positive for COVID-19 at All-Star Game even after Simmons, Embiid scare

    Though two players were forced out of the game due to potential exposure, the NBA said nobody at the All-Star Game tested positive for COVID-19.

  • Prince William is 'Devastated' by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Interview With Oprah Winfrey

    Royal expert Katie Nicholl reveals to ET that Prince William has definitely been affected by his brother, Prince Harry's, bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview alongside his wife, Megan Markle, that aired on Sunday on CBS. Harry made shocking comments about his family, including that he felt Will and their father, Prince Charles, were "trapped" in the royal institution. Megan also claimed that Will's wife, Kate Middleton, made her cry around the time of her wedding to Harry, though Kate later apologized and gave her flowers.

  • Kodak Black Sounds Off on Rappers Doing Money Spreading, Pooh Shiesty Responds by Saying 'Lost All My Respect'

    Although posting cash on the internet is nothing new, Kodak Black brought the concept of spreading money and spread culture to the mainstream.

  • Josh Gordon scores 2 touchdowns, including game-winning Hail Mary in FCF debut

    This guy might have the talent to stick in the Fan Controlled Football league.

  • Tom Brady Reportedly Wants Odell Beckham Jr. to Join Buccaneers

    Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady have been tied to each other since the Giants forced him out of New York despite signing him to a historic contract.