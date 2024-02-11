Kyle Lowry reportedly agrees to buyout with Hornets, plans to sign $2.8 million deal with Sixers
The Philadelphia native is coming home
In his 18th NBA season, Kyle Lowry is coming home.
The veteran point guard has reached an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets on a contract buyout and plans to sign a $2.8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Charlotte Hornets G Kyle Lowry has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers upon clearing waivers, Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/gfGDln0lJ0
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2024
This article will be updated with more information.