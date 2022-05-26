Kyle Lowry organized team trip to the Bahamas before playoffs

Two logical candidates were Jimmy Butler and Udonis Haslem. When approached on the subject, each made it clear they did not organize the trip. They also declined to name the organizer. A few days later, a league source with a connection to the Heat caught wind of the inquiries and reached out to Yahoo Sports: “It was Kyle Lowry.”

Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports

Inside an approved pre-postseason excursion to the Bahamas that provides details into how tough a decision the Miami Heat have with Kyle Lowry in these playoffs. sports.yahoo.com/might-be-time-… – 11:10 AM

Max Strus and Kyle Lowry continue to struggle #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami… – 11:08 AM

It’s hard to say, especially about two players who, in their own way, have earned respect. But the Miami Heat should bench Kyle Lowry, Max Strus for Game 6. It’s the injuries, ⁦@The Athletic⁩ theathletic.com/3334444/2022/0… – 9:20 AM

The Heat’s starting backcourt of Max Strus (0-9) and Kyle Lowry (0-6) shot a combined 0-15 from the field last night.

Since the NBA began tracking starters in 1970-71, it’s just the fourth time a starting backcourt has been held without a field goal in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/OP4xi8csHY – 9:11 AM

Five Degress of Heat from Wednesday night’s 93-80 loss to Celtics: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. Another bad spell spells doom.

2. Kyle Lowry (hamstring) simply too limited.

3. Jimmy Butler (knee) also not himself.

4. Can anyone make a 3? (Answer: No.)

5. Heat go small, shrink. – 12:07 AM

NEW: Takeaways, notes, thoughts, reaction from the Heat’s Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics, including remarks from Lowry (who described his play as “terrible”) and Butler: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 11:55 PM

“I gotta play better. I played terrible.”

– Kyle Lowry – 11:48 PM

Tonight was the first game in Kyle Lowry’s NBA career that he did not record a point or an assist in while playing more than 15 minutes. – 11:43 PM

Credit to Spoelstra for not wanting to make excuses, but he doesn’t need to. We can all see it. Butler and Lowry had wide-open jumpers and couldn’t reach the rim. The legs look gone. – 11:33 PM

Strus and Lowry a combined 1 for 28 past 2 games. Their 0 for 15 tonight is worst 0 for something by starting backcourt in a playoff game since NBA started recording things of this nature in 1970, per ESPN. – 11:16 PM

Winderman’s view: Time to sit Kyle Lowry again? Plus other Heat-Celtics thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:09 PM

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Game 5

– Heat Culture kidnapped

– Jimmy, Jaylen, Jayson

– Zombie Kyle Lowry

– Embiid tweet

– And where did it lead you? Back to me.

– Finished Last Kingdom

Talking about it all now, join us!⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=1dMDHY… – 11:09 PM

What a brutal stretch for Lowry. I really hate that he rushed back for those two Philly games, hoping against the odds that this just isn’t what his body is now. pic.twitter.com/Op1RzdbHm9 – 11:09 PM

Lowry scamming the elderly Pat Riley for 28 million/year the same year Jerry West gets blindsided by HBO. Our legends deserve better! – 11:06 PM

#Celtics beat #Heat 93-80 in Game 5, take 3-2 series lead. Brown 25 (0 turnovers in second half), Tatum 22, Horford 16 ; Adebayo 18, Vincent 15, Butler 13, Robinson 11, Lowry 0.

#Heat were 7 for-45 on 3pt. – 11:06 PM

This series is over. No way the Heat win two in a row. Not enough firepower. Too many injured guys. Lowry looks hurt or washed. Celtics defense is insane, Tatum and Brown have figured it out on offense. It’s done. – 11:00 PM

Max Strus last 2 games: 0-16 FG, 0-11 3FG

Strus & Lowry last 2 games: 1-28 FG, 1-19 3FG – 10:59 PM

Lowry has no legs at all. No lift on his jumper. Can’t run at all. He should not be out there. – 10:51 PM

Lowry shouldn’t be playing. Oladipo likely shouldn’t be playing. Guess that leaves Gabe Vincent? – 10:50 PM

Kyle Lowry limping to the scorer’s table to check in. I get that it’s now or never time, but he’s clearly not right. – 10:43 PM

look out, here comes Kyle Lowry. – 10:42 PM

Jimmy Butler not close to healthy, no Herro, Lowry still banged up. Not sure the Heat would have won this series at full-strength, but this is crazy. – 10:41 PM

no jimmy + no lowry + no herro = no chance against boston’s defense – 10:40 PM

Dating back to the start of Game 4, Kyle Lowry and Max Strus are a combined 1-of-27 from the floor… which isn’t great – 10:40 PM

Heat struggle scoring at the best of times. Without Herro, with an injured Lowry and against the best defence in the league? Forget it. – 10:39 PM

The Heat are running out of viable perimeter players

Herro is out, Strus is in the locker room and Lowry can’t move right now – 10:31 PM

Gabe Vincent doing some good things off the bench. Kyle Lowry is scoreless tonight and has missed each of his five shots as he plays through his hamstring injury. – 10:21 PM

With the way Gabe Vincent is playing, I’m not sure if the Heat can go back to Kyle Lowry. He’s clearly limited by that hamstring injury. – 10:21 PM

Gabe Vincent probably has to go as much of the rest of the way as possible for Miami. Kyle Lowry is giving it all he’s got, but Vincent has been good today and has some pop coming off the bench at both ends. – 10:20 PM

Foul on Lowry for existing in front of Tatum on that drive. – 10:17 PM

Gabe Vincent in for Kyle Lowry.

That’s probably a win for Miami with how limited Lowry looks right now. – 10:17 PM

Four fouls on Kyle Lowry. – 10:16 PM

The Heat starting backcourt of Kyle Lowry and Max Strus is 1 for 27 — yes, 1 for 27 — since the start of Game 4.

Boston up one, midway through the third of Game 5. – 10:12 PM

I’m so sick of the Kyle Lowry flopping. All the flopping from both teams in this series is absolutely ridiculous. – 10:09 PM

I would love to know, if he was watching, how Marcus Smart reacted to Kyle Lowry taking his second charge of the 2020 All-Star Game. – 10:05 PM

I can’t wait to see what Marcus

Smart has planned to top that incredible acting by Kyle Lowry.

The flop-off between those two has been epic for years. – 10:02 PM

Lowry still without a point or assist. – 10:02 PM

Have some shame, Kyle Lowry – 10:01 PM

Oh my god amazing flop there by Lowry – 10:01 PM

Saw some chatter about Lowry clamping Tatum’s arm when he got hurt in the first quarter, but if you watch, Lowry grabbed Tatum’s left arm. His right shoulder is the balky one. pic.twitter.com/mRj7MEAfLe – 10:00 PM

Based on how Lowry and Butler look, team with fewest injuries win. – 9:59 PM

Kyle Lowry now 5-19 from the field and 3-12 from 3 in this series. – 9:46 PM

Heat’s starting backcourt – Kyle Lowry and Max Strus – went scoreless in the first half on a combined 0-foTweetr-7 shooting. – 9:43 PM

Marcus Smart just picked up his second foul – both of which came on contact with Kyle Lowry above the 3-point line. – 8:53 PM

Guess Lowry is starting after all – 8:48 PM

Celtics starters for Game 5:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Heat starters:

Bam Adebayo

P.J. Tucker

Jimmy Butler

Max Strus

Kyle Lowry

(Previous lineup showed Gabe Vincent starting, but Kyle Lowry is available and starting) – 8:14 PM

It’s again Adebayo, Butler, Tucker, Strus and Lowry as Heat starters. But with no Herro, Oladipo could be sixth man. – 8:06 PM

Heat injury update:

Tyler Herro (groin): Out.

P.J. Tucker (knee): Available.

Kyle Lowry (hamstring): Available.

Max Strus (hamstring): Available.

More on this storyline

Yahoo Sports approached Spoelstra with this new information and he confirmed it. “Kyle met with me and told me what he wanted to do with the team. He had all the logistics figured out and I gave him my blessings,” Spoelstra told Yahoo Sports. “There are only about a handful of players like Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Udonis Haslem who’ve played for this franchise that I know could have pulled off something like this. It shows you how special Kyle is and how much we really respect him as a person and a player.” -via Yahoo! Sports / May 26, 2022

At the end of the regular season for the Miami Heat, before knowing their first-round playoff opponent, a majority of the players took a surprise trip to the Bahamas for a few days. This was not a trip orchestrated by the Heat. Most teams would rather their players stay locked in the gym and in film sessions as they prepare to embark on the most important juncture of the season. Players raved about the trip, saying it was a welcomed excursion that provided a nice mental break and a bonding period beyond the ordinary. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 26, 2022

Following a moment of silence for those who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School, the Heat’s public address announcer, Michael Baiamonte, read this statement: “The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common-sense gun laws. You can also make change at the ballot box. Visit Heat.com/vote to register, and let your voice be heard this fall.” The statement wasn’t limited to the sellout crowd at FTX Arena. With the game being televised on ESPN, which carried the pregame ceremony live, it was heard throughout the world. -via The Athletic / May 26, 2022