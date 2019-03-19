Kyle Lowry leaves game vs Knicks with ankle injury

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry left Monday’s game against the Knicks with an ankle injury. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

The Toronto Raptors were more than happy to be welcoming Kyle Lowry back into the starting lineup on Monday night but the excitement was fairly short lived.

Mitchell Robinson goes a little out of control here, injures Lowry after falling on what appears to be his leg/ankle. pic.twitter.com/3DakAjmhz6 — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) March 19, 2019

Midway through the 3rd quarter, Lowry was tripped up in the backcourt and had Mitchell Robinson fall hard on top of his right ankle. The Raptors guard appeared to be in a considerable deal of pain on the floor, and limped to the locker room.

Lowry had missed the previous two games with a left ankle sprain, so it is understandable that the team is taking a lot of caution with a possible injury to his right ankle.

The team announced that Lowry would not return to the game, officially classifying the injury as ‘ankle soreness’.

Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is undergoing testing on right ankle injury that caused him to leave game, but belief is that it’s not serious, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 19, 2019





The initial diagnosis definitely leaves plenty of room for optimism, but it looks like the Raptors will have to continue waiting for the game where the entire lineup is healthy and ready to play at the same time.

