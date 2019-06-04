Kyle Lowry gifts Raptors teammates with custom OVO-themed headphones

(Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

After 13 seasons in the NBA, Kyle Lowry is enjoying his first trip to the NBA Finals, and he knows just who to thank for helping him get there.

One day after Toronto dropped Game 2 to the Golden State Warriors, the point guard reportedly shared his gratitude with his teammates by gifting each and every Raptor player with a custom set of Powerbeats headphones.

And considering Drake’s relationship with the team, the OVO theme is a nice little touch.

Kyle Lowry got the whole team custom Beats pic.twitter.com/N2YgnCrgRB — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) June 3, 2019

It’s a classy move from Lowry, who has tasted limited success during his seven years north of the border. And it likely wasn’t cheap.

Best Buy Canada’s website has these headphones listed at $329.99 a set, and with the custom job on each pair, it’s fair to assume Lowry dropped a pretty penny on his beloved teammates.

Look for the Raptors to be rocking a little Toronto flavour in their ears when they take the floor for warmups in Game 3 in Golden State.

