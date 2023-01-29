Kyle Lowry with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a last basket of the period vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/29/2023
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders scored the first and the game-winning TD in the NFC championship game.
LeBron James brought Jayson Tatum into the conversation with his latest lament about a missed call in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game, but Boston's star forward took it in stride.
What will the latest Coaches college basketball poll be on January 31st? We make our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Monday morning
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
For the second time this month, a verbal altercation involving the Memphis Grizzlies led to a fan being escorted off the court.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr pulled aside young center James Wiseman for a chat on Sunday.
There were major men's college basketball games across the country this weekend. A look at the winners and losers from all the action.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Zach Edey finished the game with 38 points and 13 rebounds, leaving Spartans defenders bruised and bewildered.
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
The Bengals LB speaks out about the video from right after the game.
An eight-day week of golfing madness ended here at the Emirates Golf Club with Rory McIlroy lifting his third Dubai Desert Classic title in one of the most dramatic finales the DP World Tour has ever had the pleasure to witness.
The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022. Offensive holding. Not called. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown. [more]
Patrick Reed was involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 per cent certain" it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai.
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
Kyle Shanahan explained why the 4ers didn't challenge DeVonta Smith's fourth-down catch in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.
The Bulldogs quarterback, who beat TCU in the national championship game, was arrested Sunday morning.
Novak Djokovic said it "hurts him and me" after they decided that his father would not be courtside to see him win the Australian Open on Sunday, following a controversy over a Russian flag."We both agreed that it would probably be better that he's not there," Djokovic said after winning a 10th Australian Open title.