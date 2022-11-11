Kyle Lowry with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 11/10/2022
Here's a quick recap from the OKC Blue's loss against the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Charles Oakley chimes in on the Jordan-Thomas beef, defending Jordan along the way.
Teammate Cedric Maxwell told the tale of their early clash during the sole season the two Hall of Famers were teammates.
The Nets have been incredibly dysfunctional amid their rocky start to the 2022-23 season, and a new report spotlights how Kyrie Irving has been at the middle of it all.
ESPN provided a projection of what Aaron Judge's free-agent contract will be.
The Boston Celtics will be a bit shorthanded Friday night when they host the Denver Nuggets at TD Garden.
Steve Young did not hold back in pointing out why he believes the Chargers are a dysfunctional franchise that is not doing a great job of taking care of a "generational" talent in Justin Herbert.
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell puts on a show at Golden 1 Center, but it was the Sacramento Kings who showed him who they can be.
UConn dominated from the start in their season opener Thursday night, as they defeated Northeastern 98-39 at Gampel Pavillion.
Deebo Samuel watched like all the 49ers Faithful last month, as the front office pulled off a trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey.
The Yankees have extended the qualifying offer to Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo on Thursday.
Steph Curry stated on Thursday that once Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole get going, the Warriors' offense can become a "pick-your-poison."
For the second time in a week, Beauchamp notched a career high to help the Bucks beat the Thunder.
Justin Verlander declined a $25 million option with the Astros to become a free agent, five days after helping the team with its second World Series title.
The Cavaliers jump up to No. 2.
Steph Curry is a fan of the Warriors' new City Edition uniforms for a number of reasons.
Sophomore running back Sy'veon Wilkerson had a career-high 214 yards and two touchdowns in Saturday's 41-14 victory over Texas Southern.
Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins' heated sideline argument in the Arizona Cardinals-Seattle Seahawks game was shown on "Hard Knocks."
A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich [more]
The Giants declined Evan Longoria's contract option Thursday, sending him to free agency for the first time. They might fill the hole with younger options such as David Villar.