Kyle Lowry with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/16/2021
Kyrie Irving looked fine after a seven-game layoff, but the Nets struggled to defend as James Harden took a deferential role in the loss.
Philip Rivers announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, and the veteran quarterback has received well wishes and other kind words from many people across the football community.
How the Colts can replace Philip Rivers.
Hill insisted on Wednesday that he wasn't being a "hothead" or a "diva."
Sunday's playoff game featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in the NFC Divisional Round might have been the last head-to-head clash between Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
Watt has a funny memory of Rivers.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt shared a story on Twitter about former San Diego Chargers and Indianapolis Colts QB Philip Rivers.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's girlfriend, Linda Holliday, fired back at an Instagram commenter who brought up Belichick "letting Tom Brady go."
This offseason is going to be like none other in recent memory when it comes to the salary cap.
Many seem stunned by the decision of the Detroit Lions to give coach Dan Campbell a six-year deal. But the duration of the contract is less about Campbell and more about the circumstances. The Lions continue to be mired in dysfunction. It’s been 30 years since they won a playoff game. They’ve never played in [more]
To Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans, the impact his quarterback Tom Brady has had on the organization cannot be understated.
Fresh off a win, Cheyenne Woods is caddying for her boyfriend, Yankees OF Aaron Hicks, at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Several teams are jockeying for position in a Deshaun Watson trade, and a new report shows that Washington could be on the shortlist.
Nick Saban has added two former NFL head coaches to his staff to start the 2021 season. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that Alabama hired Doug Marrone, the former Jacksonville Jaguars head football coach who will coach the offensive line for the Crimson Tide.
The departures include the team's leading tackler and leading rusher.
A look at the free-agent quarterbacks the Chicago Bears can target this offseason.
Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers teammates understand what this NFC championship game means to the All-Pro quarterback's legacy. Rodgers has delivered the kind of season that puts him in contention for a third MVP honor, which would match the total won by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. The Super Bowl count between the two NFC championship game quarterbacks is more one-sided.
Just how close was Justin Tucker's first missed field goal against the Bills? Take a look.
Injury updates for Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ahead of Buffalo Bills matchup in AFC Championship.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell faces pressing issue, like deciding Matthew Stafford's future. But he also must accept the difficulty of the rebuild.