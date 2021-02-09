Kyle Lowry

Carson Wentz seems likely to be traded in the next few days, and the QB apparently has some thoughts on his destination. By Adam Hermann
The mic'd-up quarterback and tight end had a pretty funny chat about touchdowns.
Whether you’re a die-hard NFL fan who stayed up until dawn to watch the Super Bowl, or – like the What We Do In The Shadows characters – you thought everyone was talking about a particularly superb owl, there is one thing on which everyone can agree: Tom Brady, winning another title at 43 years old, is impressive. And a little depressing for the rest of us. Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, won his seventh Super Bowl last night, as he guided his side to a comfortable 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was his first season with the Buccaneers after a 20-year spell with the New England Patriots, and he has no intention of retiring. Seeing Brady calmly go about the habit of winning again – despite the fact he is the same age as his opposite number’s mother, despite the fact he is more than a year older than Matt Hancock, and despite the fact Madonna’s version of American Pie was in the charts when he started – left many asking: “What is his secret to avoiding middle-age? Can I have some? And will he ever die?” Well, when you hear about it, you might not be so keen. Here’s the Tom Brady Guide To Never Ageing. Buckle up. His daily schedule It has been reported that a day in the life of Tom Brady looks, precisely, like this: 5.30am – Wake up, drink electrolyte water and smoothie 7am – Breakfast with his partner, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, their two children, and sometimes Brady’s son, John, from a relationship with his former partner, actress Bridget Moynihan 10am – ‘Beach time’ Noon – Lunch 3-5pm – Training or a workout 5-6pm – Post-workout pliability session 6pm – Dinner with his family 7pm – Review films, strategy with his coach, plus charity work 7.30pm – Family time, reading to his kids 8.30pm – Bed time Fun! Gisele must love it.
Tom Brady's mic'd up exchanges with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after Super Bowl 55 prove there's plenty of mutual respect between Brady and the Chiefs.
With five quarterbacks going in Round 1, it could be a wild ride early in the 2021 NFL draft.
Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, the crown jewel of the 2020 recruiting class, has been suspended indefinitely.
'If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning @giseleofficial lol?'
Antonio Brown scored a touchdown for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl and managed to accomplish the feat while running the wrong route. According to Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen, Brown did the exact opposite of what he was supposed to do on the play. “A.B. on his touchdown catch was supposed to [more]
This one was full of joy for the future Hall of Fame tight end.
She won the game, actually.
Cowher paid tribute to his friend and mentor, Marty Schottenheimer, via a message on Twitter.
Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, the Seahawks quarterback was vague about his future in Seattle.
In the photo, a then-22-year-old Brady with bangs askew poses topless while wearing nothing but a pair of baby blue shorts.
Kevin Garnett is so old school, the Timberwolves were warned he'd throw their phones in the toilet when he returned to Minnesota in 2015.
The LPGA has laid out a number of key regulation changes for the 2021 season, and one might call some of them the "Sophia Popov Rules."
Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale flew from Texas to Colorado to place his $3.4 million bet on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.
MLB and the players' association reached an agreement on several key rules, including doubleheaders, extra innings, playoffs and the DH.
He was a first-round pick in 1981 and played seven seasons in the NFL.
LaMelo Ball was drilling 3-pointers from all over the floor.
So what’s next for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?