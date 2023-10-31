Kyle Lowry with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10/30/2023
Kyle Lowry (Miami Heat) with a 2 Pt vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10/30/2023
The 2023-24 NBA season is here, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views.
The Rangers put up three runs in the third inning Monday, and that was enough in a 3-1 victory.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign. Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.
Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia both left Monday's game due to possible injuries.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray at the beginning of the fourth inning Monday.
Nae’Qwan Tomlin was arrested on Sunday morning at a bar near Kansas State’s campus after an alleged fight.
The running back is signing with the third team in his career as he Bills' practice squad to bolster depth.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to the tight confines of Martinsville to whittle the playoff field from eight to four Sunday.
Kenny Pickett went down with a rib injury in the first half of the Steelers' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday and was replaced by Mitch Trubisky.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, an all-time low.
Nine contenders could boost themselves in the second half of the season. They include the 49ers bolstering their defense and the Cowboys their O-line. Yet, Detroit could make the biggest splash.
UH said the uniforms were a tribute to the city’s football history, but the NFL saw them as “blatant copying” of the old Houston Oilers uniforms.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Bengals vs. 49ers game.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.