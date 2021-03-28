Defensive tackle Kyle Love never signed with another team after being released by the Buccaneers last September and he won’t be signing anyone this year either.

In a post to his Instagram account, Love wrote that he is “closing this chapter in my life and opening up a new one” away from the football field.

Love played 10 seasons in the NFL after making the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He played three years in New England and split a season between Kansas City and Jacksonville before spending six seasons with the Panthers. He had 148 tackles, 15 sacks, four forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in 115 career games.

In addition to thanking his wife, Mississippi State, the Patriots, and Panthers, Love wrote that he hopes his time in the NFL will “be an example for anyone who may have ever been told no or that you can’t do something in life.”

Kyle Love announces his retirement originally appeared on Pro Football Talk