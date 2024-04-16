Kyle Looft lands contract with AHL's Texas Stars

Apr. 15—BEMIDJI — Former Bemidji State fifth-year defenseman and two-time captain Kyle Looft has signed an Amateur Tryout Contract (ATO) to play for the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced by the club Monday afternoon.

Looft, a Mankato native, was voted the CCHA Defenseman of the Year, Best Defensive Defenseman, All-CCHA First Team selection, CCHA Scholar-Athlete and All-Academic Team selection. Four times this season, he was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Week and twice earned CCAH Defenseman of the Month honors.

Looft led all league defensemen in scoring, posting 28 points (6g-22a) in 32 games despite missing six games due to injury. His 0.88 points per game average was seventh best among all skaters in the CCHA and 10th among all defensemen in Division I. He finished second among all league skaters with an on-ice rating of plus-17 — second only to teammate Adam Flammang — and posted 69 shots, three power-play goals, 14 penalty minutes and blocked 53 shots.

At the conclusion of his collegiate career, Looft played in the second most games in BSU's history. His 169 career games are the most by any Bemidji State defenseman. He recorded 53 points (15g-38a) over his five-year career with six power-play goals, three game-winning goals and was a career plus-31 skater. He is the eighth-highest-scoring defenseman in BSU's DI history and 37th overall.

Looft will report to Cedar Park, Texas, home of the Texas Stars, and begin skating with the team immediately. The Stars wrap up the regular season Friday and Saturday against the Manitoba Moose at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Stars already clinched a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, which are set to begin at the conclusion of the regular season.