How Kyle Long's retirement impacts Bears' 2020 salary cap

Bears guard Kyle Long announced his retirement from the NFL Sunday night, and he did it in the most Kyle Long way possible: through a series of tweets.

Long's return to the Bears in 2020 was considered, well, a long shot. His eroding skills and 2020 salary-cap hit made him a top candidate for general manager Ryan Pace to move on from in an effort to free cap space for necessary roster upgrades.

Long took that decision away from Pace and left on his own terms. It was a smart decision by him, too. At 31 years old and a body that simply won't cooperate anymore, his best days were behind him. Long played in just 29 games since 2016.

Looking ahead now at the Bears' offseason, Long's departure has certainly given Pace more spending power. With Long officially off the books (his retirement saves Chicago $8.1 million), the Bears are an estimated $23.7 million under the projected salary cap, according to Spotrac. This doesn't take into account the massive four-year, $58.4 million extension signed by Eddie Jackson over the weekend, however. Once the official terms of his contract are announced, Chicago's 2020 cap space will likely dip again.

Until then, the Bears rank 24th in expected cap space heading into the rest of the offseason. Not great, but it certainly could be worse. And even with the expected dip post-Jackson terms, locking up the Pro Bowl safety is a great use of team funds.

Another veteran who could be on the chopping block in the coming weeks is cornerback Prince Amukamara, who the Bears can save $9 million against the cap by letting go.

