Bears guard Kyle Long was once considered one of the most promising young offensive linemen in the NFL. Unfortunately, injuries have derailed much of his effectiveness and have limited him to nine or fewer starts every season since 2015 and only four starts in 2019.

Long is one of the first names mentioned when potential Bears salary-cap casualties are discussed, and the photo he shared on Twitter Friday won't help with that speculation.

I've tried to get my pads and helmet for 7 years. Finally T med let me have them 🙏🏼😂🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/KKVlf7nhZJ — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 3, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Players routinely clear their lockers of personal effects at the end of every season while the team collects equipment and other non-personal belongings. Long, who said in his tweet that he's tried to convince Chicago's equipment manager to let him keep his helmet and pads after every season of his career, was finally granted his wish.

Long is leaving Halas Hall with his Bears helmet in hand.

Seems pretty symbolic, doesn't it? It feels an awful lot like a nice gesture by a team that's appreciative of what a player has done for them. Past tense. With no future coming.

It also feels an awful lot like Long may have made his intentions known to the team. Long may not have a future with the Bears, but at 31 years old, he could still play a few more seasons. But with his history of injuries and the likely inability to stay healthy for a full 16 games anymore, Long may be preparing to hang up his cleats.

Story continues

We'll know soon enough what Long's future holds. But here's a tip of the cap to him if, in fact, his days with the Bears are over.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Is Kyle Long's latest tweet an ominous sign for his future with Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago