Kyle Long's happily retired, and it was one of the easiest decisions of his life

Kyle Long knew it was time to hang it up. After being put on IR after playing a full game back in the first quarter of the 2019 season, Long realized that his time playing in the NFL had come to a close.

"As any football player can attest to, at the end of your career, you start to see a football player on film you don't necessarily relate to," he said. "You can't recognize him. And that's when the writing's on the wall for me. IR the last four years, not recognizing that dude. Feeling like an average football player, I couldn't have thought of a more better time to walk away."

Long just wrapped up a stellar seven-year career that featured three Pro Bowl appearances. The back half of his time in the NFL was plagued by injuries, and it came to the point where his overall health took precedent over trying to grind out one or two more years at Halas Hall. He's called the decision to retire one of the easiest he's ever made, and despite having two NFL vets in the family, Long mentioned that football-related decisions never really came up in those conversations.

"You know, a lot of the advice and things I lean on my brother and dad about are, more often than not, non-football things, because football comes naturally to me and that's one thing I really understand. A lot of things, like any kid or brother or son has to deal with, are certain life problems and issues we all face. And who better to ask than your brother or your dad? Just like anybody else. I'm lucky to have those folks in my life."

What's next for Long is anyone's guess, though there are certainly jobs in media to be had if he wants them. Sitting still isn't the Long way, and given the family's pedigree on the football field, it's not hard to see him thriving in whatever role he lands in.

"You never want to be average," he added. "Average guys get replaced."

