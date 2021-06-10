After guard Kyle Long ended a one-year hiatus from playing to sign with the Chiefs, he said he used the time away to regain his “physical, mental and emotional composure.”

Long missed 34 games over his final four seasons in Chicago due to multiple injuries that left him feeling “unable to fulfill my end of the bargain.” His return to action and bid for a starting spot with the Chiefs hit a snag this week, however.

Long injured his leg and may not be able to participate in training camp as a result. On Thursday, Long wrote on Twitter that the injury has not left him with second thoughts about deciding to play again.

“I did everything I could to prepare to get back for football,” Long said. “Zero regrets. I’ve been getting better everyday and having so much fun with my new team. Focusing on controlling the things I can control. Yesterday was not one of those things! Thanks for the well wishes.”

If Long does miss this summer’s work, the right guard spot in Kansas City could go to Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. He is back with the Chiefs after opting out to put his medical degree to work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kyle Long has “zero regrets” about comeback after injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk