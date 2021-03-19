Kyle Long used year away “to regain physical, mental and emotional composure”

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

When guard Kyle Long retired from the Bears after the 2019 season, he said he felt “unable to fulfill my end of the bargain” after a run of injuries that limited to 30 games over his final four seasons in Chicago.

Long toyed with a return last summer, but didn’t come back to play until he signed with the Chiefs this week. On Thursday, he met with the media for the first time since coming back and called the year off “a tremendous opportunity for me to regain physical, mental and emotional composure.”

Long also offered assurance that he’s also regained the kind of strength and conditioning needed to play in the NFL.

“It’s the renaissance year for me, the rebirth,” Long said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “I understand what it takes to play in this game and be dominant. I’ve been ‘Rocky IV’-ing it, man, just locking myself in that cabin and getting after it.”

The next test for Long’s comeback effort will come when the Chiefs get back to on-field work as that will bring a chance to see if he’s back to being able to hold up his end of the bargain as a blocker.

Kyle Long used year away “to regain physical, mental and emotional composure” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • A.J. Green: 'Refreshing' to be in Arizona

    Wide receiver A.J. Green’s long run with the Bengals has come to an end and he’s now a member of the Cardinals after signing with the team as a free agent this week. Green was one of the most productive receivers in the league for much of his time in Cincinnati, but his final years [more]

  • Raiders retain Theo Riddick on one-year deal

    The Raiders are stocked at running back. Only hours after signing Kenyan Drake to pair with Josh Jacobs, the Raiders have reached agreement to retain Theo Riddick. Field Yates of ESPN reports it’s a one-year deal that includes $50,000 guaranteed. Riddick, 29, was a healthy scratch for much of the 2020 season with the Raiders [more]

  • Alex Mack: My experience an advantage for Jimmy Garoppolo

    Center Alex Mack is joining a new team after signing with the 49ers, but he’ll be playing in a familiar offense. Mack played for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan when Shanahan was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland and Atlanta, which led him to say on Thursday that it is “an offense I know I can [more]

  • Cardinals agree to 2-year contract with veteran K Matt Prater

    The Cardinals have added a kicker. Zane Gonzalez will not be back in 2021. The team announced it had agreed to terms with veteran Matt Prater on a two-year contract. Prater will be 37 years old this season and is entering his 15th NFL season, having spent the last seven seasons with the Lions. In his career, he has made 83.2% of his field-goal attempts. including 74.6% from 50 yards and beyond and 69.6% from 40-49 yards. He was 21-of-28 in 2020 for a 75% conversion rate, his lowest rate since 2008, but has been one of the more consistent kickers with one of the strongest legs in the league for a long time

  • Bears announce arrival of Andy Dalton

    He’s not the quarterback Bears fans were hoping for, but Andy Dalton has been introduced as the Bears’ new quarterback. The Bears announced that they have agreed to terms with Dalton on a one-year contract. That won’t placate Bears fans, who were hoping General Manager Ryan Pace could pull off a trade for Russell Wilson [more]

  • Why Cubs’ Jake Arrieta no longer needs to 'blow out' hitters to be effective

    Arrieta recognizes he's no longer the guy with the 97-98 mph heat in his back pocket, and it's that recognition that could lead to a successfulseason in his return to Chicago

  • Randy Bullock 'incredibly excited' to replace Matt Prater as Detroit Lions K

    Kicker Randy Bullock made 21 of 26 field goals last season with the Bengals; he'll reportedly be a Detroit Lion next season, according to reports.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots free agent David Andrews drawing interest from these teams

    It's looking like New England Patriots center David Andrews will be taking his talents elsewhere in NFL free agency, and at least three teams have interest.

  • Larry Fitzgerald is officially a free agent, for the first time

    The new league year has begun, and one of the greatest receivers of all time can be signed by anyone. Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald is a free agent, for the first time in his career. Fitzgerald has not disclosed his plans for 2021. Arizona’s agreement with receiver A.J. Green strongly suggests that Fitzgerald won’t be [more]

  • Bears scout Stanford QB Davis Mills at pro day, as Andy Dalton is introduced

    Davis Mills is a quarterback option that likely wouldn't cost a first round pick.

  • 49ers sign former Cardinals WR and special teams standout

    The San Francisco 49ers added former Cardinals WR Trent Sherfield in free agency.

  • 49ers’ early offseason moves signal at least short-term belief in Jimmy Garoppolo

    The San Francisco 49ers have outwardly expressed confidence in Jimmy Garoppolo, but their free agent signings back up the talk.

  • Raiders ask Marcus Mariota to take a steep pay cut

    Marcus Mariota appears to be on the way out in Las Vegas. Mariota has been asked to take a pay cut down to $3 million this year, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Given that Mariota’s contract calls for him to make $10.725 million, that’s likely a bigger pay cut than he’s willing to take, [more]

  • Colts’ Carson Wentz receives $10 million roster bonus

    Wentz's roster bonus kicked in Friday.

  • NFL Free Agency: What's the latest on Kenny Golladay and JuJu Smith-Schuster?

    SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano breaks down the most recent Jets and Giants free agent signings in Kyle Rudolph and Keelan Cole and they can improve their teams in 2021. Vacchiano also gives the latest on where things stand with the Giants and free agent WR Kenny Golladay and the likelihood of the Jets signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster.

  • Giants, LB Reggie Ragland agree to terms on one-year deal

    The New York Giants have added inside linebacker Reggie Ragland.

  • Why Cubs’ David Ross wants to ‘bubble wrap’ Willson Contreras

    Cubs catcher Willson Contreras went 3-for-4 with a single, triple, home run and five RBI against the Padres on Wednesday.

  • Giants signed Reggie Ragland to one-year deal

    The Giants have signed an ex-Lion, but not the one their fans were hoping for. The team signed inside linebacker Reggie Ragland to a one-year deal, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports. Ragland upgrades the team’s depth, joining Blake Martinez and Tae Crowder at the position, though Giants fans were hoping to hear Kenny Golladay‘s [more]

  • Goodell: NFL eager to engage fans through legalized sports betting

    For most of its history, the National Football League has done everything in its power to avoid the appearance that there’s any connection between football and gambling. That has changed dramatically in recent years. In announcing the NFL’s new television contracts on Thursday, Commissioner Roger Goodell highlighted gambling as one of the reasons football is [more]

  • Lakers star LeBron James stirs the NBA MVP debate: 'I should have more than four'

    The LeBron James MVP campaign is off and running, with the four-time award winner saying he should have more than four.