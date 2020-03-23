Kyle Long trolls new Los Angeles Rams logo

Even though NFL free agency has been extremely active over the past couple weeks, NFL Twitter still found plenty of time to pile on the new L.A. Rams logos.

The full collection of the Rams' new look: logo and Ram included. pic.twitter.com/0TaFtvBH4I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 23, 2020

While some people admitted they dug the new look, most comments read like this:



"I'm genuinely curious to know if they could've done worse" - @j0shua_h_



"Was this made in Microsoft Paint?" - @The_fakeZ_mall_



Former Bears O-Lineman Kyle Long even got in on the carnage, invoking Hannibal Lecter to fire his shot.





The silence of the rams 🐑 https://t.co/XeELytcmQm — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 23, 2020





So the question for Rams owner Stan Kroenke is, "Do you still hear the Twitter Trolls screaming, Kroenke?"



