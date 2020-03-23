Kyle Long trolls new Los Angeles Rams logo

Alex Shapiro
Even though NFL free agency has been extremely active over the past couple weeks, NFL Twitter still found plenty of time to pile on the new L.A. Rams logos.

While some people admitted they dug the new look, most comments read like this:

"I'm genuinely curious to know if they could've done worse" - @j0shua_h_

"Was this made in Microsoft Paint?" - @The_fakeZ_mall_

Former Bears O-Lineman Kyle Long even got in on the carnage, invoking Hannibal Lecter to fire his shot.

So the question for Rams owner Stan Kroenke is, "Do you still hear the Twitter Trolls screaming, Kroenke?"

