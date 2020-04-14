Kyle Long thinks Jay Cutler should call NFL games when football returns

FOX needs a new NFL analyst, and Kyle Long had a couple of great recommendations to fill the opening.

Yup, Jay Cutler.

We all know Cutler makes great TV from his screen time in E!'s Very Cavallari. In fact, Cutler was already set to join FOX back in 2017. But the Dolphins called Cutler after Ryan Tannehill got hurt, and Cutler un-retired to play one season in Miami.

Besides Cutty, Long thinks another former Bears star would be a great addition to the FOX booth.

the person who deserves an opportunity at @NFLonFOX is @olin_kreutz because he really knows football. His credibility in the football circle ⭕️ is unmatched. Great teacher and speaker. Seems like a no 🧠'er to me 🤷🏼‍♂️ 🤙🏻 #AmericaWouldLoveOlin — Dyle (@Ky1eLong) April 14, 2020

Kreutz is already a great analyst on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Aftershow, so we know he'd be excellent in any game broadcast… although, I think I speak for the whole NBC Sports Chicago team when I say we'd be sad to see him go.

But not long after recommending Kreutz for the FOX gig, Long may have come up with the best solution of all.

Don't know if it is in the realm of possibility but a Jay and Olin booth pic.twitter.com/pUAaEZiHr6 — Dyle (@Ky1eLong) April 14, 2020

I wonder if Kreutz could protect Cutler from haters on TV just like he protected him from defensive linemen not too long ago.

