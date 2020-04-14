Kyle Long thinks Jay Cutler should call NFL games when football returns

Alex Shapiro
NBC Sports Chicago

FOX needs a new NFL analyst, and Kyle Long had a couple of great recommendations to fill the opening.

Yup, Jay Cutler. 

We all know Cutler makes great TV from his screen time in E!'s Very Cavallari. In fact, Cutler was already set to join FOX back in 2017. But the Dolphins called Cutler after Ryan Tannehill got hurt, and Cutler un-retired to play one season in Miami.

Besides Cutty, Long thinks another former Bears star would be a great addition to the FOX booth.

Kreutz is already a great analyst on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Aftershow, so we know he'd be excellent in any game broadcast… although, I think I speak for the whole NBC Sports Chicago team when I say we'd be sad to see him go.

But not long after recommending Kreutz for the FOX gig, Long may have come up with the best solution of all.

I wonder if Kreutz could protect Cutler from haters on TV just like he protected him from defensive linemen not too long ago.

RELATED: Jay Cutler is waiting out the outbreak in The Bahamas to predictable results

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Kyle Long thinks Jay Cutler should call NFL games when football returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What to Read Next