Kyle Long thinks Bears make a splash at quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Throughout the week, more reports have come out pointing to building tension between the Seahawks and Russell Wilson. And as the buzz grows, so has the belief that Ryan Pace and the Bears will make a blockbuster move to find their next starting quarterback. On Thursday, former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long took to Twitter to join the chorus.

Something tells me the bears are gonna make a massive splash (in a good way) the fans deserve it — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 4, 2021

He follows similar logic that many have made when projecting a big move from the Bears.

Put yourselves in their shoes you gotta make a big move https://t.co/UUYDO71Pfc — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 4, 2021

I know Nagy and pace are against the wall and the only thing you can do there is empty your magazine https://t.co/VZ52UJJjIo — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 4, 2021

While it's easy to believe that many of these rumors are just pre-draft smoke, things took a turn on Thursday when Dianna Russini reported on the Pat McAfee show that Seattle has started answering calls on their franchise QB.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the Bears will land Wilson. Besides the Bears, the Raiders, Cowboys and Saints are all on Wilson’s reported short list of teams he’d waive his no-trade clause to join.

Still, experts like Kyle Brandt believe the Bears will do something “insane,” that “shocks us” when it’s finally announced, whether it’s a trade for Wilson, Deshaun Watson, or otherwise.

Story continues

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!