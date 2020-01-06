Kyle Long “stepping away” from football

The Bears have gotten used to playing without Kyle Long for long stretches over the last four years, but that’s not going to be an issue for them in 2020.

Long announced on Twitter on Sunday that he’s not going to be playing at all.

Long wrote that he’s “stepping away and getting my body right” after multiple injuries. A hip injury limited him to four games this season, he missed half of the 2018 season with a foot injury and missed 26 games over the last four years.

Long was a first-round pick in 2013 and made the Pro Bowl after each of his first three seasons. The injuries brought that run to an end and now Long will be off to do other things rather than risk further aches and pains.