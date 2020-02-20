Kyle Long shades Jimmy Garoppolo while pushing Tom Brady-to-49ers theory

Tom Brady is a Bay Area native who grew up going to 49ers games, but San Francisco hasn't really been viewed as a serious destination for the New England Patriots quarterback and free-agent-to-be.

Why? Because the Niners already have their franchise quarterback in former Brady backup Jimmy Garoppolo, who helped guide them to Super Bowl LIV.

... Or do they?

Retired offensive lineman Kyle Long joined NFL Network's "Total Access" on Tuesday to discuss the one free-agent signing he'd like to see this offseason.

"I think this will drive some people crazy, but ... one thing I've thought about is a guy named Tom Brady and a team called the San Francisco 49ers," Long told host Lindsay Rhodes.

"It would be something where we would find out if the 49ers are really in love with Jimmy Garoppolo. And I think Tom Brady has earned the right to select a turnkey organization that is one quarterback away from the Super Bowl. And who better than the 49ers? He's a hometown kid. He grew up idolizing Joe Montana."

"One quarterback away from the Super Bowl" sure sounds like a dig at Garoppolo, who threw two interceptions in the 49ers' Super Bowl LIV loss to the Kansas City Chiefs but otherwise had a strong 2019 campaign.

To have his former mentor come in at age 43 and accomplish what he couldn't? That'd be a tough pill for Garoppolo to swallow.

As our Patriots Insider Phil Perry recently pointed out, San Fran technically has the option to replace Garoppolo with Brady this season, as the 28-year-old QB has an opt-out clause for 2020 in his contract.

Count Long among those on board with that scenario.

