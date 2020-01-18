Kyle Long says retirement was easiest decision he's ever made

Kyle Long saw the same thing Bears fans did during the 2019 season. His level of play was no longer among the top guards in the NFL. In fact, he became a liability for an offensive line that ultimately became one of the biggest weaknesses on the team.

"Fans who are frustrated with my performance, you don't think I'm sitting in that film room just clenching my fist because I just can't make a block, or I'm just not healthy enough to get there?" Long said on the Rapsheet and Friends podcast this week. "It's frustrating. I feel that. I've seen the writing on the wall, the Bears did it right, they gave me every opportunity to get healthy. Any other team in the league would have cut me years ago, I'm talking years ago.

"The Bears did me right, and I wanted to do right by them. I'll never wear another set of colors but navy and orange. I take pride in that, a lot of guys have gone and played somewhere else when this time came for them and it tarnished their legacy, in my mind at least."

Long started 76 of 77 career games with the Bears and during the course of his seven-year career in Chicago became one of the team's most recognizable personalities on and off the field. It began during his rookie season when he was selected to the NFL's All-Rookie team and was an NFC Pro Bowler.

"The miles that I do have in the NFL are rough ones," Long said. "I played the game hard when I could, I played it as I thought it should be played, I gave everything I could to my teammates, emotionally and all that. I always knew there would come a time where I would not recognize the player that I'm seeing on film, and no player wants to have that.

"It was the easiest decision I've ever made because I didn't recognize the guy on film. I'll be honest, I was an ass-kicker for a long time. You line ‘em up, I'll put ‘em down, but there came a point where I couldn't do that anymore, and it was frustrating. So I knew it was time."

Long, who said he could play another three or four years, didn't use the word retirement when discussing his status. Instead, he chose 'hiatus' as a better description of his current state.



"Could I play more? Absolutely," said Long. "If I took a year off, can I go play 3-4 more years? No doubt in my mind. Do I want to do that? It remains to be seen, which is why I use the term hiatus."





Maybe we haven't seen the last of Long with the Bears. But one thing's for sure, he won't be suiting up in 2020.

