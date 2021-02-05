Kyle Long says Bears’ starting QB in 2021 will be a familiar face

So much for an exciting offseason capped by a new starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears. It’s not going to happen, at least not according to former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long.

Long gave this hot take on Wednesday about what’s likely to come in the ever-haunting tale of Chicago’s quest for a quarterback.

“I think that they will not be able to get done what they want to get done in the draft at the quarterback position,” Long said of the Bears. “I think we’re going to see Nick Foles with a full offseason behind him being the starting quarterback. Obviously, I think Mitch goes elsewhere.”

Foles with a full offseason behind him doesn’t suddenly make him a good starting quarterback. It doesn’t even make him an average starting quarterback. It makes him the same quarterback that he’s always been: a journeyman who isn’t good enough to hold a job for more than a season or two.

What Long fails to recognize in his Foles prediction is the urgency Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy are working with. They can’t risk another season of Foles crumbling in the pocket like an unathletic deck of cards. They need a fix; a legitimate upgrade. And Pace will do whatever he can to get it done, even if it means overpaying for a player like Derek Carr in the trade market or rolling the dice on Jameis Winston in free agency.

At this point, both players would give the Bears a better chance at winning 10 or more games in 2021. And it’ll take a season like that for Pace and Nagy to earn another year in Chicago.