Kyle Long returning to NFL

Michael David Smith
·1 min read
Former Bears guard Kyle Long has decided to return to the NFL.

Long is in good shape and has signed with an agent, according to Macon Gunter, who co-hosts a podcast with Long’s brother, Chris Long.

Kyle Long was a first-round draft pick of the Bears in 2013 and played his entire career in Chicago. He announced that he was retiring after the 2019 season, and his contract expired with the Bears, so he is now a free agent.

Despite coming off a layoff, the 32-year-old Long is likely to have find some interested teams, and he should find himself on a roster soon.

Kyle Long returning to NFL originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

    Peter Burling and Max Sirena will be fierce rivals over the next week or so as they compete for the "Auld Mug" but they are united in their admiration for the AC75 class of boat that will be used for the first time in the 36th America's Cup. Challenger yacht Luna Rossa had maxed out at 53.4 knots (99 kph), skipper Sirena said on Tuesday, and Team New Zealand's Te Rehutai is rumoured to be even faster. Despite that raw speed, TNZ helmsman Burling said, the handling was similar to the much lighter 49er two-handed dinghy in which he won Olympic gold for New Zealand with Blair Tuke in 2016.

    Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year. The Swiss has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic last year but is already looking ahead to Wimbledon and the Olympics. "Participation in the Olympics is part of my plan although my main goal was everything from today until Wimbledon, the tournament that precedes the Olympics," Federer told beIN Sports.

    Germany coach Joachim Löw will step down after this year's European Championship, bringing forward his previous plan to quit after the next World Cup. The German soccer federation said Tuesday that Löw asked to terminate his contract, which was to run through the 2022 World Cup, after this year's European tournament. Löw is the one of longest-serving coaches of a national team and has been in charge for 189 games.

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

