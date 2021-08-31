Kyle Long remains on PUP as Chiefs drop to 53 players

Veteran offensive lineman Kyle Long signed with the Chiefs as part of their effort to overhaul their offensive line, but a leg injury kept him from participating in training camp and it will keep him from being with the team for the start of the regular season as well.

Long was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of camp and he remained there when the team trimmed their active roster to 53 players. Long will be ineligible to play the first six weeks of the regular season as a result.

Defensive end Malik Herring remained on the non-football injury list, so he will also be out for at least that long.

The Chiefs released wide receivers Gehrig Dieter and Marcus Kemp. They also waived defensive end Dicaprio Bootle, quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive back Marlon Character, defensive tackle Tyler Clark, defensive back Rodney Clemons, defensive back BoPete Keyes, wide receiver Cornell Powell, linebacker Emmanuel Smith, running back Darwin Thompson, tackle Prince Tega Wanogho, defensive end Tim Ward, and center Darryl Williams.

