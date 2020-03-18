Kyle Long provides thoughtful tweet thread on the Bears' new QB situation

Kyle Long spent the better part of three years blocking for Mitch Trubisky, so his thoughts on the Bears' QB – who now faces stiff competition from Nick Foles – are worth taking seriously.

Long, who recently retired after a strong career in Chicago, ripped off a tweet thread as news of the Foles traded unfolded:

im really looking forward to watching mitch trubisky, who has a lot of folks asking questions about a shaky 2019 come into camp with a clear QB competition and an opportunity to earn the job. nick foles presence equally lookforwardtoable #bears #are #back — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 18, 2020

iron sharpens iron, its in every freaking weight room in football from HS to the NFL. (most weight rooms lol) lets see if this is true with mitch and nick...if we are truly all about the bears we wanna see both QBs get better. dont shit on either lol — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 18, 2020

with the offseason QB questions answered, its important bears fans understand the importance of acquiring dominant running game specialist OL who are good enough in pass protection to hold up in the playaction game need to establish a run first identity to win in passing game — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 18, 2020

establish the running game, force the defense to honor it and then gash them with downfield concepts in playaction and QB movement — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 18, 2020

and let @The_Dream99 and the rest of his posse wreak hAvoc on the opposing running game/QBs .... we have the pieces (almost) just need to acquire on or two more and the bears are truly back in the hunt (if we run the ball) — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 18, 2020

i just addressed that, we need better run blockers up front in the OL. to answer your question every team carries a # of tight ends, so we can bolster thatroom this offseason and with picks https://t.co/3Lt5HHBtrd — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 18, 2020

And then, a cherry on top, just for fun:

i REALLY hope @TarikCohen keeps his camera away pic.twitter.com/igrzeAJ2fU — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 18, 2020

It's reassuring to know that in times of great stress and organizational uncertainty, there's always a place on Twitter for NSFW Nick Foles jokes.

