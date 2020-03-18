Kyle Long provides thoughtful tweet thread on the Bears' new QB situation

Cam Ellis
Kyle Long spent the better part of three years blocking for Mitch Trubisky, so his thoughts on the Bears' QB – who now faces stiff competition from Nick Foles – are worth taking seriously. 

Long, who recently retired after a strong career in Chicago, ripped off a tweet thread as news of the Foles traded unfolded: 

And then, a cherry on top, just for fun: 

It's reassuring to know that in times of great stress and organizational uncertainty, there's always a place on Twitter for NSFW Nick Foles jokes. 

