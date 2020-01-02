Kyle Long offers opinion of Bears' new OL coach on Twitter

Bears guard Kyle Long faces an uncertain future. With the team up against the 2020 salary cap, Long is one of the first veterans mentioned as a potential cap casualty.

The Bears will save more than $8 million if they decline Long's 2020 club option this offseason. His struggle to stay healthy, combined with his decline in play when he's been at full strength, suggest the time to move on is coming sooner than later.

But that didn't stop Long from offering his opinion of the Bears' new offensive line coach, Juan Castillo.

I've met him a few times. He's a nice guy. Has coached good players. Who knows what remains to be seen https://t.co/EI3km9O4g2 — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) January 2, 2020

Castillo's worked with the Eagles (2005-12, including five seasons with Matt Nagy), Ravens (2013-16), and Buffalo Bills (2017-18). His tenure in Buffalo was particularly successful, as the Bills finished both seasons as a top 10 rushing offense.

As Long correctly pointed out, Castillo's impact in Chicago won't be known until it's known. He's replacing Harry Hiestand, who was widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the game prior to joining the Bears. His struggles with the unit serves as evidence that sometimes a coach's resume isn't enough to get the most out of a player.

