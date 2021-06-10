Kyle Long‘s comeback effort has hit a snag.

NFL Media reports that Long suffered a leg injury that could keep him out through training camp. Initial thoughts were that it would keep him out for the season, but the hope is that Long will be able to return to action before the start of the regular season.

Long did not play in 2020 after missing 34 games over his final four years with the Bears due to injury, but signed with the Chiefs as part of their offensive line overhaul this offseason.

It looked like Long would be competing for the right guard spot during camp. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is also returning from sitting out the 2020 season, Andrew Wylie and sixth-round pick Trey Smith may now make up the group vying for that spot.

Kyle Long may miss training camp with leg injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk