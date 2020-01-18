Kyle Long looking forward to 'seeing what another set of eyes from a coaching perspective can give Mitch'

Former Bears offensive linemen Kyle Long appeared on The Rap Sheet and Friends podcast hosted by NFL insider Ian Rapoport and he didn't shy away from questions about Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Long, while stating that he understood the questioning and criticism that Trubisky faces, still believes in him.

"The Bears have won with Mitchell Trubisky."

Indeed Mitch was the starter for 14 games of the Bears 12-4 season before this year's 8-8 disappointment. The issue was Trubisky's play was of course, as he didn't show any noticeable improvement in 2019 after tossing 24 touchdowns in 2018. "We all regressed this year, but unfortunately heavy lies the head that wears the crown, and Mitch is the captain," Long said.

"Mitch is the quarterback. He's also suited to take the stuff that he's gotta deal with, and that's what I love about Mitch. He can deal with the noise, and he's young. He's so young."

Long seems excited by the idea of Chicago's hires, saying that new faces could have quite the positive effect on Trubisky's game "I'm looking forward to seeing what another set of eyes from a coaching perspective can give Mitch. It'll be cool to see."

This offseason the Bears have brought in a new offensive coordinator (Bill Lazor), quarterbacks coach (John DeFilippo), and promoted former quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone to passing game coordinator. Bears head coach Matt Nagy, similar to Long, has faith in Trubisky developing, especially in regard to Ragone. In December Nagy said, "I think I know Mitch better than anybody in this building, except maybe Dave Ragone."

Long certainly seems to miss his teammates though he clearly has no regrets about his decision. He and Trubisky definitely share a bond that will last long beyond their playing days. "I love the kid, he's a great friend obviously, a teammate, but I'm looking forward to seeing him develop."

Similar to the message delivered by the Bears' front office, Long was in full support of Trubisky throughout the entire interview.

