Kyle Long will know “with conviction” if he’s done playing in the next few weeks

Former Bears guard Kyle Long said there wasn’t anything to a report about the Jets trying to sign him earlier this month, but someone might have a shot to do so in the near future.

Long said in January that he was stepping away from football to get his body right after missing 34 games over the last four seasons because of injury and later said he didn’t feel he could hold up his end of the bargain on the field, but he suggested that he could change courses on Twitter Monday.

“I didn’t retire I got fired,” Long wrote. “I will know with conviction whether I’m done for good or not in the next few weeks. Full transparency I miss football but at what cost I’m most likely gonna be on golf courses instead of gridiron’s”

The Bears declined Long’s option for the 2020 season after he said he was stepping away and Long said in a subsequent tweet that any return to the league wouldn’t include a reunion with the Bears unless there’s “a new staff” in place.

