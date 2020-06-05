Siiiiiiggggghhhhhhhh.

On Friday afternoon, for whatever reason, Jets reporter Manish Mehta tweeted this out:

Sources: Jets have talked to former Bears Pro Bowl OL Kyle Long about coming out of retirement.



Story: https://t.co/40r7X6PFPP pic.twitter.com/bJVp5jZMJS



— Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) June 5, 2020

He also pinned it! Which is pretty bold! It's an odd rumor to tweet out because Kyle Long is actually retired as hell.

Case in point:

Im on my lunch break so don't @ me no weird shit #retiredlife pic.twitter.com/yHKJjEW2Ly — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) June 5, 2020

and this:

Just asked Kyle Long if there was any truth to the Jets talk rumors. He said, "No. None." https://t.co/ZcsnZ0JYZa — Rick Tarsitano (@RickTarsitano) June 5, 2020

and wow actually this too:

A source denied to me the NYDN report that the Jets are trying to coax former Bears Pro Bowl OG Kyle Long out of retirement



More here:https://t.co/c5CjdpYpbf



— Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) June 5, 2020

In fact, just Twitter search 'Kyle Long retired' or even just 'Kyle Long' and the answer's pretty evident. But rumors, rumors are no fun unless we are apart of one, so in that sense, this was great. In every other sense, this was dumb.

Kyle Long isn't joining the Jets, calm down Bears fans, he's staying retired originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago