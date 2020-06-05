Kyle Long isn't joining the Jets, calm down Bears fans, he's staying retired

Cam Ellis
NBC Sports Chicago

Siiiiiiggggghhhhhhhh. 

On Friday afternoon, for whatever reason, Jets reporter Manish Mehta tweeted this out: 

He also pinned it! Which is pretty bold! It's an odd rumor to tweet out because Kyle Long is actually retired as hell. 

Case in point:  

and this: 

and wow actually this too: 

In fact, just Twitter search 'Kyle Long retired' or even just 'Kyle Long' and the answer's pretty evident. But rumors, rumors are no fun unless we are apart of one, so in that sense, this was great. In every other sense, this was dumb. 

