Kyle Long gets fired up over big run by David Montgomery vs. Cowboys

Kyle Long may not be contributing to the Bears' success on the field against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, but he's still as emotionally invested as he is when he's cracking pads against opposing defensive linemen.

Long is second-screening Week 14's game on Twitch and was fired up after David Montgomery's 20-yard run in the second quarter.

Montgomery, who's had a productive game before a costly third-quarter fumble, has sparked the Bears' rushing attack over the last two weeks. He has 68 yards on 12 carries with just over two minutes left to play in the third.

Check out Long's reaction to Montgomery's hard-charging running style:

We're all in on @Ky1eLong hyping up Montgomery and Leno 😂



Dude is pumped right now. pic.twitter.com/BEp5YKIyW3



— Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) December 6, 2019

