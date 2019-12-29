Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long hasn't played since Week 5 and finished the year on injured reserve for the fourth straight season. He's not happy about it.

In a cryptic tweet, Long made a comment that made it sound like he wasn't as hurt as a season-ending injury in October would imply.

I played every snap of my final game before being put on IR. I'm no genius... but I can take a hint https://t.co/cg7mlBT15t — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) December 29, 2019

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a follow-up, Long admitted to not playing well and being hurt.

My play was awful, as a result of playing hurt. No secret there. — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) December 29, 2019

The 31-year-old guard was a key lineman for the Bears since being drafted in 2013 and is a popular player in the locker room. Comments like this make it seem like Long is questioning his future with the team.

The Bears have an option on Long for 2020 and could get his money off the books. After missing 34 games in the past four years, Long is almost certainly going to have to take a pay cut to return to the Bears.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Kyle Long on finishing the season on IR: 'I can take a hint' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago