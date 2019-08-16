According to the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs, Bears' guard Kyle Long did not travel with the team to New York:

Two nights after fight in practice, #Bears keep RG Kyle Long home from preseason game vs #Giants at MetLife Stadium. https://t.co/gFBE1MfRrg — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 16, 2019

While the reason for Long's absence is unclear, the veteran did get in two separate fights during practices on Sunday afternoon and Wednesday night. After Tuesday night's scrap, head coach Matt Nagy mentioned that while punishment would be handled internally, he expected more maturity out of his players.

"You know, [Sunday] to me was a little bit more of a pillow fight," he said. "[Wednesday] I thought was a little bit, just like I said, it's disappointing…

... Again, it's all that kind of stuff where we're more mature than that. I know that I personally expect more from us."

Had he traveled with the team, it's unlikely that Long would have played much, if at all. He did not appear in the Bears' preseason opener against Carolina.

Kyle Long doesn't travel with team to preseason game vs. New York Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago