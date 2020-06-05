Kyle Long denies report of Jets interest

The Jets might have asked, but Kyle Long is apparently not interested in coming back.

According to Rick Tarsitano of WGN, Long was asked if there was any truth to the report from the New York Daily News about the Jets asking him to come out of retirement, and Long replied: “No. None.”

The 31-year-old Long retired after the end of the season, citing the physical wear and tear. The Bears subsequently declined his contract option, so he’s a free agent. He only played 30 games the last four seasons because of injuries.

Like many retired linemen, he’s lost weight since stepping away from the game, making it hard to come back now anyway.

