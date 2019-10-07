Kyle Long was Bears' worst player on offense in Week 5

It seems like an eternity ago when Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long was considered one of the best young offensive linemen in the NFL. Now in his seventh season, Long's play has regressed steadily over the years in large part due to injuries that have limited him to just 29 starts since 2016.

He might be close to hitting rock bottom in 2019.

Long's Week 5 performance against the Oakland Raiders was bad. Really bad. It was so bad, in fact, that former Bears center Olin Kreutz questioned whether keeping Long in the starting lineup is the right move for the team.

The analytics back up the argument that Long's time as a starter may be coming to an end. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the Bears' lowest-graded player on offense in Week 5 with a putrid 42.3. And as shockingly bad as that grade is, it isn't Long's worst performance of the season. Per PFF, Long scored a 25.5 over 63 snaps against the Redskins in Week 3. Chicago won that game, making it possible to turn a blind eye to how bad Long was. But in a losing effort against a Raiders team that the Bears should've defeated? It's hard to ignore the obvious: Long is a liability right now.

He was especially bad in the run game, where the Bears have struggled to find a pulse. His 31.0 grade as a run blocker simply isn't good enough and is a big reason why rookie RB David Montgomery is getting met in the backfield rep after rep.

On the flip side, and to no surprise, Allen Robinson (7 rec., 97 yards, 2 TDs) was Chicago's best player on offense with an 85.0 grade. It was the first game this season that Robinson graded above an 80.

