Kyle Lauletta, Richard LeCounte headline PFF’s top-graded Browns from the preseason win over Jacksonville

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
With most of the prominent Cleveland Browns sitting out the preseason opener in Jacksonville, it makes sense that some unheralded players stepped up. A quick look at the game grades from Pro Football Focus reveals quite a few names at the top who might not be instantly recognizable for many Browns fans.

The five highest-graded players on offense are a great example. In order, with a minimum of 10 snaps required, here are the top five offensive performers from the Browns win over the Jaguars on Saturday:

  • QB Kyle Lauletta

  • WR Davion Davis

  • OT Greg Senat

  • OG Michael Dunn

  • WR Ryan Switzer

All are longshots to make the final 53-man roster. In fact, Switzer is already out (on I.R.) after cutdowns made on Monday.

It’s a different story on defense. The 2021 Browns draft class shined, as did a couple of corners battling for roster spots. Here are the top five from that side of the ball:

  • S Richard LeCounte

  • CB A.J. Green

  • LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

  • LB Sione Takitaki

  • CB Brian Allen

The next chance for the Browns players on the roster bubble to prove themselves comes Sunday at home against the New York Giants.

