Kyle Larson wrecks into Denny Hamlin after contact with Daniel Suárez at Iowa

A massive turn in Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway occurred early in the final stage on Lap 221 as Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin wrecked together down the frontstretch.

The No. 5 of Larson went three-wide in between Brad Keselowski and Daniel Suárez just before contact from the No. 99 off Turn 4 resulted in the 2021 series champion spinning into the outside wall leaving nowhere for Hamlin to go except straight into the side of Larson.

RELATED: Unofficial results | At-track photos

Prior to the incident, Larson led 80 laps after winning the pole for Sunday evening’s 350-lapper and won Stage 2.

Fortunes were not the same for Hamlin as he dealt with handling issues from the start of the race but used pit strategy to collect five points at the Stage 2 checkered flag.

Larson went to the garage for mechanical repairs and is scored 36th. Hamlin remained on track and intends to continue.

This story will be updated.