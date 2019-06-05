Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race at Fairbury Speedway
Kyle Larson defeated Brad Sweet to win a World of Outlaws sprint car race Tuesday night at Fairbury Speedway in Illinois.
It is Larson’s second straight Outlaws win. He led the final 18 laps of the 40-lap feature event.
The win comes with Larson scheduled to compete in two Indiana Midget Week races this week: Wednesday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway in Gas City, Indiana, and then Thursday night at Lincoln Park Speedway in Greencastle, Indiana.
You can watch extended highlights of Larson’s win in the above video.
Back-to-back @WorldofOutlaws @NosEnergyDrink Sprint Car Series wins for @KyleLarsonRacin! pic.twitter.com/N1utAPPtce
— Kyle Larson Racing (@KLRteam) June 5, 2019
Boom! Cool to get back to back wins with @WorldofOutlaws. Hell of a battle all 40 laps. Such a badass race track they had for us tonight at @FALS_NATION
— Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 5, 2019