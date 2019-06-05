Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race at Fairbury Speedway

Kyle Larson defeated Brad Sweet to win a World of Outlaws sprint car race Tuesday night at Fairbury Speedway in Illinois.

It is Larson’s second straight Outlaws win. He led the final 18 laps of the 40-lap feature event.

The win comes with Larson scheduled to compete in two Indiana Midget Week races this week: Wednesday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway in Gas City, Indiana, and then Thursday night at Lincoln Park Speedway in Greencastle, Indiana.

You can watch extended highlights of Larson’s win in the above video.





Boom! Cool to get back to back wins with @WorldofOutlaws. Hell of a battle all 40 laps. Such a badass race track they had for us tonight at @FALS_NATION — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 5, 2019



