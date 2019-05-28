Kyle Larson wins World of Outlaws race, Christopher Bell tumbles

Kyle Larson scored his first World of Outlaws win of the season after a brief duel for the lead with Christopher Bell on Monday night at Lawrenceburg (Indiana) Speedway.

As they raced side-by-side into Turn 1, Bell’s sprint car jumped the cushion and he hit the wall. The contact caused Bell’s car to go upside down and tumble briefly. Bell finished 22nd in the 24-car field.

“These Outlaw wins are so hard to win,” Larson said, according to the World of Outlaws site. “I mean, you’ve got Bell, leading, he’s one of, if not the best drivers in the country or in the world right now, in open wheel cars. And Donny Schatz, who’s arguably the best in winged sprint cars. So, to beat those two feels really cool.”

Donny Schatz, who drives for Tony Stewart Racing, was second. Giovanni Scelzi placed third. Schatz is the series leader. He has a 48-point lead on Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing.

The World of Outlaws next race on Friday at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.





. @dirtvision REPLAY: @CBellRacing goes for a big flip in turn one after an intense battle with @KyleLarsonRacin for the lead at @BurgSpeedway. Thankfully, Bell was okay. pic.twitter.com/5PCcj6SrPr — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) May 28, 2019





Celebrating in World of Outlaws @NosEnergyDrink Sprint Car Series Victory Lane @BurgSpeedway with his son, @KyleLarsonRacin! pic.twitter.com/7D9Jf3gz2k — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) May 28, 2019



