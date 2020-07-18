Kyle Larson wins at Williams Grove to take lead in ASCOC victories this year

Kyle Larson continued his triumphant dirt run of wins this summer Friday night at famed Williams Grove Speedway, where he scored his series-leading eighth victory in the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Larson pocketed $5,000 for defeating a Tommy Hinnershitz Classic field filled with World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car SEries and “Pennsylvania Posse” drivers. He started fifth in the 30-lap feature and took the lead from pole-sitter Anthony Macri with three laps remaining at the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, track.

It was the latest victory for his No. 57 sprint car, which has nearly two dozen victories across various series and states this year.

“This is pretty cool. Anytime you can win over a field like this is pretty special, especially at Williams Grove Speedway,” Larson said in an Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ASCOC release. “I thought we were pretty good all night. Once we got to halfway, I knew it was time to pick it up a little bit if we wanted to be there at the end.

“I was able to carry a lot of speed through the corners and that really helped us out, even when we got into some traffic. Paul Silva does a pretty awesome job getting these cars to drive to well. Hopefully we can keep this going.”

Kyle Larson's dirt track finishes since June 5: 2, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 2, 1, 2, 2, 2, 2, 3, 6, 1, 4, 1, 1, 1, 6, 1, 4, 1, 6, 1, 1, 1. — Adam Fenwick (@Adam_Fenwick) July 18, 2020





In winning for the fourth time in six ASCOC races, Larson broke a tie with defending series champion and points leader Aaron Reutzel for most victories this season in the 410 winged sprint car series owned by Tony Stewart.

Friday’s race also included Outlaws winners David Gravel, Daryn Pittman, Sheldon and Jac Haudenschild and Carson Macedo (who drives for Kyle Larson Racing).

A-Main (30 Laps): 1. 57-Kyle Larson [5]; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 3. 2M-Kerry Madsen [2]; 4. 41-David Gravel [7]; 5. 83-Daryn Pittman [4]; 6. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [11]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich [16]; 8. 2-Carson Macedo [3]; 9. 87-Aaron Reutzel [9]; 10. 51-Freddie Rahmer [12]; 11. 5-Brent Marks [8]; 12. 26-Cory Eliason [6]; 13. 17H-Sheldon Haudenschild [21]; 14. 91-Kyle Reinhardt [10]; 15. 11T-TJ Stutts [15]; 16. 13-Paul McMahan [19]; 17. 21-Brian Montieth [14]; 18. 14-Parker Price-Miller [17]; 19. 24-Lucas Wolfe [20]; 20. 39-Jason Solwold [18]; 21. 1X-Chad Trout [13]; 22. 1W-Matt Campbell [25]; 23. 11-Zeb Wise [22]; 24. 99-Skylar Gee [24]; 25. 17-Josh Baughman [26]; 26. 3-Jac Haudenschild [23]; 27. 39S-Sammy Swindell [27]. Lap leaders: Anthony Macri (1-26), Kyle Larson (27-30)

Kyle Larson wins at Williams Grove to take lead in ASCOC victories this year originally appeared on NBCSports.com