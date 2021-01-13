Kyle Larson wins Tuesday A-main race at Chili Bowl

Defending Chili Bowl winner Kyle Larson captured Tuesday night’s A-main for the fourth consecutive year and the seventh time in 10 attempts at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Larson, who will make his Hendrick Motorsports debut in next month’s Daytona 500, also won his heat and his qualifying race Tuesday night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Thomas Meseraull finished second Tuesday. Larson and Meseraull each locked themselves into Saturday night’s Chili Bowl Nationals main event.

Christopher Bell won the Race of Champions invitational event Tuesday for the second year in a row. Cannon McIntosh, who won Monday’s A-main, finished second to Bell in the Race of Champions. Larson was third.

NBC broadcaster Dillon Welch had a rough night. His midget car flipped in his heat race and flipped in his qualifying race.

Carson Kvapil, son of former NASCAR driver Travis Kvapil, finished 21st in Tuesday’s A-main.

Here’s when other drivers with NASCAR connections are scheduled to begin their Chili Bowl run this week:

